BETHLEHEM, Pa. – OraSure Technologies, the Bethlehem-based maker of point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, announced that it has signed three major U.S. government contracts positioning the company for significant growth in fiscal 2022. Although earnings were down in the quarter due to a ramp-up in investment to support the new contracts, revenues increased substantially.
As a result, the company is increasing its financial guidance range for 2021 and is now calling for revenues of $230 to $233 million, compared to previous guidance which called for total revenues of approximately $230 million. For the fourth quarter of 2021, this translates to revenue of $60 to $63 million.
An apparently pleased Stephen Tang, Ph.D., president and CEO of OraSure Technologies said, “OraSure demonstrated strong revenue growth and laid the foundation to dramatically scale the size of the Company in fiscal year 2022. Importantly, we signed three major contracts this quarter with the U.S. government: $205 million for InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test procurement, $109 million for InteliSwab manufacturing capacity build out, and $13.6 million to pursue full FDA 510(k) clearance for InteliSwab.
“These contracts position OraSure as an important part of the government’s global pandemic response and will lower our cost per product and broaden our customer reach... We continue to view InteliSwab as an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, as an entrance into the respiratory rapid test market--the largest point-of-care testing market in the world.”
The company continues to expect total InteliSwab revenue of approximately $30 million for the fiscal year.
Tang believes the company has an unprecedented opportunity to strategically transform itself and improve its long-term growth profile. He also said, “We are also actively working to bolster innovation both through internal research and development and external M&A which we believe will drive long-term sustained growth and value for our stockholders.”
Financial highlights
Net revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $53.9 million, a 12% increase from the third quarter of 2020. Excluding COVID-19 product revenues, revenues for the quarter increased 37% year-over-year representing a continued recovery in the company’s core business.
Total revenues from the OraSure’s Diagnostic business unit were $23.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 and grew 44% relative to the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven predominantly by the addition of InteliSwab along with higher global HCV and risk assessment revenues.
Total product and service revenues for the company’s Molecular Solutions business unit were $30.4 million during the third quarter of 2021, a decline of 4% from the third quarter of 2020. The decline was driven primarily by lower sales of the Company’s COVID-19 molecular collection kits. Excluding these COVID-19 revenues, the molecular solutions business grew 87% year-over-year.
Gross margin percentage in the third quarter was 39.8% compared to 63.1% in the prior year. Gross margins were negatively impacted by the build out of manufacturing capacity to support the InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test launch, along with production inefficiencies and higher scrap rates as the company worked through the scale-up process.
Additionally, gross margins were negatively impacted by the expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation subsidy for international OraQuick HIV self-tests and a less favorable product mix.
Operating loss in the third quarter was $13.0 million compared to operating income of $4.4 million in the third quarter of last year. Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.0 million, or $0.21 per share on a fully-diluted basis, compared to a net income of $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share on a fully-diluted basis, for the third quarter of 2020.
Under the terms of the new contract, OraSure will provide its InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test to up to 25,000 sites throughout the United States with the test purchases funded by the U.S. government. The contract will run from October 2021 through September 2022.
The $109 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, will be used to build additional manufacturing capacity in the United States for InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid tests as part of the nation’s pandemic preparedness plan. The federal funding will be used to expand OraSure’s production capacity by 100 million tests annually, by March 2024.
In addition, the Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will provide up to $13.6 million in funding for the Company to obtain 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver for the InteliSwab COVID-19 Rapid Test from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
OraSure said it has been scaling its weekly manufacturing production for InteliSwab and the company believes it has isolated the scale-up challenges to variability in certain incoming raw materials and processing steps. It is currently working with vendors and third-party experts to work toward resolution. By January of next year, the company believes it is on track to scale to approximately four million tests a month, assuming resolution of its manufacturing process issues.
Infectious disease and risk assessment testing global
OraQuick HIV sales in the third quarter were $10.0 million versus $10.8 million in the prior year period. Despite global test volume growth, revenue declined year-over year due to the expected expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation test subsidy when the company’s four-year contract with the Foundation ended in the second quarter of 2021. InteliSwab revenue in the third quarter was $7.7 million, limited by supply as production is scaling up.
About OraSure
Based in Bethlehem, OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ), together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions.
OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physicians’ offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.