BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies has been awarded a $205 million contract from a federal defense agency for the use of its rapid COVID-19 test.
The Defense Logistics Agency, under the Department of Defense, awarded the year-long contract from October 2021 through September 2022, according to a news release.
OraSure, a Bethlehem-based maker of medical diagnostic tests, will provide the InteliSwab rapid test to up to 25,000 sites across the United States, and the tests will be funded by the federal government.
InteliSwab has users self-collect a sample from the lower nostrils, then shows results on the test stick within 30 minutes, with no instruments, batteries or lab analysis needed. It has three Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA -- for professional point-of-care use, prescription home use and over-the-counter use.
OraSure expects significant manufacturing and operating expenses through the rest of 2021, and most of the revenue with the contract is expected in 2022.