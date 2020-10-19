BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem-based company said Monday it it has gotten permission from the FDA to release its at-home coronavirus test.
OraSure Technologies, Inc. said its DNA Genotek subsidiary has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of a saliva collection and stabilization device in COVID-19 testing.
The company said in a news release it is the first Emergency Use Authorization that allows for the unsupervised use of the device at-home or in a healthcare setting when used as part of an approved or validated at-home test kit, meaning patients can collect their sample without the presence of a healthcare professional.
OMNIgene®·ORAL devices can be used for the self-collection, transport and laboratory testing of saliva specimens suspected of containing the coronavirus.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, DNA Genotek has been committed to addressing this global health emergency, and we are pleased to be able to provide a robust solution for easy, safe sample collection that supports detection of this highly contagious virus,” said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek.
“Easy-to-use and reliable methods to detect SARS-CoV-2 are crucial to meet the massive need for testing which the Rockefeller Foundation estimates at 2.4 billion tests annually in the U.S. alone,” said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., OraSure President and Chief Executive Officer. “The DNA Genotek team quickly leveraged its innovative spirit and expertise with molecular sample collection to address this need with OMNIgene®·ORAL and the unsupervised, in-home sample collection that it supports when used as part of a validated at-home test kit.”