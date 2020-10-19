OraSure Technologies Bethlehem

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said the FDA approved OraSure's at-home COVID-19 test. In fact, the FDA gave emergency authorization for the OMNIgene ORAL (OM/OME-505), a saliva-based sample collection device for molecular/PCR tests made by its subsidiary, DNA Genotek. It is not the OraSure antigen self-test, which is in development.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -A Bethlehem-based company said Monday it has gotten the OK from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of a saliva collection and stabilization device in COVID-19 testing. 

OraSure Technologies, Inc. has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the use of DNA Genotek’s OMNIgene®·ORAL (OM-505, OME-505). This is the first FDA EUA that allows for the unsupervised use of the device at-home or in a healthcare setting when used as part of an approved or validated at-home test kit, meaning patients can safely collect their own sample, without the presence of a healthcare professional.

With the FDA authorization, OMNIgene®·ORAL devices can be used for the self-collection, transport and laboratory testing of saliva specimens suspected of containing coronavirus. This EUA follows the CE marking of OMNIgene®·ORAL (OME-505) for in vitro diagnostic use, including for COVID-19 testing, in the European Union.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, DNA Genotek has been committed to addressing this global health emergency, and we are pleased to be able to provide a robust solution for easy, safe sample collection that supports detection of this highly contagious virus,” said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek. 

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.