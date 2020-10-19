CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said the FDA approved OraSure's at-home COVID-19 test. In fact, the FDA gave emergency authorization for the OMNIgene ORAL (OM/OME-505), a saliva-based sample collection device for molecular/PCR tests made by its subsidiary, DNA Genotek. It is not the OraSure antigen self-test, which is in development.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -A Bethlehem-based company said Monday it has gotten the OK from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of a saliva collection and stabilization device in COVID-19 testing.
OraSure Technologies, Inc. has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the use of DNA Genotek’s OMNIgene®·ORAL (OM-505, OME-505). This is the first FDA EUA that allows for the unsupervised use of the device at-home or in a healthcare setting when used as part of an approved or validated at-home test kit, meaning patients can safely collect their own sample, without the presence of a healthcare professional.
With the FDA authorization, OMNIgene®·ORAL devices can be used for the self-collection, transport and laboratory testing of saliva specimens suspected of containing coronavirus. This EUA follows the CE marking of OMNIgene®·ORAL (OME-505) for in vitro diagnostic use, including for COVID-19 testing, in the European Union.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, DNA Genotek has been committed to addressing this global health emergency, and we are pleased to be able to provide a robust solution for easy, safe sample collection that supports detection of this highly contagious virus,” said Kathleen Weber, Executive Vice President, Business Unit Leader, Molecular Solutions at DNA Genotek.