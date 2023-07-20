BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies Inc. has appointed Robert W. McMahon to its board of directors effective July 31, adding an executive who has more than three decades of financial experience.

Bethlehem-based OraSure said McMahon is chief financial officer of Agilent Technologies, a maker of software and equipment for laboratories. He has experience in mergers and acquisitions, and promoting business growth. He worked earlier at Johnson & Johnson, and Hologic. His term runs through 2026.

"Bob's healthcare expertise, complemented by the depth of his financial acument, come at the right time in OraSure's transformation," Mara Aspinall, board chair, said in a statement.

OraSure Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner has said the company's future lies in providing diagnostic kits that can be used at home. Products include tests for HIV and COVID-19.

Shares in OraSure are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. At 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the share price was $4.52. That is less than half of what it was two years ago. The closing price on July 20, 2021, was $10.45.

In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $7.82 and as low as $2.81.

The company's market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) is $331 million.