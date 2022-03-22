BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- OraSure Technologies Inc., the Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic tests and specimen-collection devices, said Tuesday its search for "strategic alternatives" continues, and that the company has picked Dr. Nancy Gagliano as interim chief executive officer.
Gagliano has been a member of the company's board since November. She is a physician and has held senior posts at CVS Health, according to an OraSure statement. She will take over as CEO on April 1, succeeding Stephen Tang. His departure from the company as of March 31 was announced earlier.
"As she has demonstrated since joining the OraSure board, Nancy is an engaged and thoughtful leader," Chairman Michael Celano said in a statement. Gagliano has a medical degree from Harvard Medical School and degrees from Northeastern University and Union College, according to OraSure. She is not a candidate for the permanent CEO position, the company said.
OraSure said Jan. 5 it would pursue "a broad range of strategic alternatives" and that process continues. "Strategic alternatives" in the corporate world can mean anything from a sale of a company to an investment or in some cases, nothing.
"There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any agreements or transactions, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms," the company statement said today.
OraSure shares are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. They closed today at $7.29 and dropped 12 cents as of 4:21 p.m. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $13.57 and as low as $6.51.
The Jan. 5 statement about seeking alternatives included noted that fiscal fourth-quarter sales would be at the low end of the company's forecast range because of lower-than-expected sales of InteliSwab, OraSure's test for the Covid-19 omicron variant.