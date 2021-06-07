BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies received emergency use authorization for three of their COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
The Emergency Use Authorization comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the OraSure COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which the Company is branding as InteliSwab™.
OraSure reports that the tests detect active COVID-19 infection. The FDA has authorized the InteliSwab™ COVID-19 Rapid Test for over-the-counter use without a prescription.
The FDA has also authorized the InteliSwab™ COVID-19 Rapid Test Pro for professional use and the InteliSwab™ COVID-19 Rapid Test Rx for prescription home use.
With the new emergency use authorization, OraSure reports they will market three versions of InteliSwab™.
Users taking the test at home will self-collect a sample from the lower nostrils, swirl the test stick in a solution, and then the result appears on the test stick a short time later, OraSure said.
“OraSure is on a mission to make COVID-19 testing dramatically simpler. We believe that this easy and intuitive ‘swab, swirl and see’ test will be one of the simplest COVID-19 tests on the market. We expect that InteliSwab’s™ simplicity and accuracy will give users peace of mind that they performed the test correctly and can rely on the results,” said OraSure President and CEO Stephen Tang, Ph.D. “Simple and accessible at-home tests, like InteliSwab™, make it easier for individuals to know if they are infectious and to quickly self-isolate if they test positive. With InteliSwab™, we believe OraSure will play an even larger role in safely reopening – and keeping open – workplaces, schools and other places where people congregate.”
OraSure says they will be completing the required post market studies as specified by the FDA authorization.