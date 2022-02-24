BETHLEHEM, Pa. – What does the future hold for OraSure Technologies?
On January 5, the Bethlehem-based maker of point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, announced organizational changes including the resignation at the end of March of Stephen Tang, Ph.D., president and CEO. In addition, the company said it will conduct a board-level review of strategic alternatives intended to enhance stockholder value.
Wednesday OraSure released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The company met its fourth quarter and full year revenue guidance issued in October but experienced a significant drop in earnings per share. OraSure stock is down 43% in the past year while the S&P 500 is up 18.7%. Today OraSure stock declined nearly 4.5%.
On the positive side, OraSure announced it has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration for its InteliSwab tests for children aged 2 to 14, and for a reporting app called InteliSwab® Connect. InteliSwab® is OraSure’s COVID-19 rapid antigen test.
These developments still leave the future unclear for OraSure. And Tang told analysts’ during the earnings webcast, “Until the Board makes a decision, we will not be making any comments.” Further, while the strategic review is ongoing, the company is not providing fiscal year 2022 or first-quarter 2022 financial guidance. According to Interim CFO Scott Gleason, “We will reinstate financial guidance upon the completion of our strategic review process.”
The news about InteliSwab® is undoubtedly positive, but so far OraSure can’t ship enough out the door. According to the company, these simple COVID-19 lateral flow tests use samples self-collected from the lower nostrils. InteliSwab®’s unique design incorporates a built-in swab fully integrated into the test stick. After users swab their lower nostrils, the test stick is swirled in a pre-measured buffer solution, and the result appears right on the test stick within 30 minutes, with no instruments, batteries, smartphone or laboratory analysis needed to see the result, the company claims.
The emergency use of this product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The product is only authorized for the duration of the period in which circumstances exist justifying the authorization.
CEO Comments
“We are pleased to have delivered record revenue from both our Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions business units in our 2021 fiscal year,” said Tang. “InteliSwab® is an outstanding product in terms of its combination of simplicity and accuracy, and we are excited about its growth potential. OraSure has confirmed through an outside independent laboratory that InteliSwab® detects the live Omicron variant at the same level as other variants of concern.”
Dr. Tang continued, “We continue to scale up InteliSwab® production which includes plans for commissioning additional production sites. We continue to address the many typical challenges associated with scale up which will take time to fully implement. Even so, we expect InteliSwab to scale modestly in the first quarter and then more meaningfully throughout the year.”
Financial Highlights
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $63.6 million, a 1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding COVID-19 product revenues, revenues for the quarter increased 3% year-over-year.
Total revenues from the company’s Diagnostic business unit were $32.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 and grew 58% relative to the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven entirely by the increase in InteliSwab® revenue on a year-over-year basis.
Total product and service revenues for OraSure’s Molecular Solutions business unit were $30.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decline of 27% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline was driven entirely by lower sales of the company’s COVID-19 molecular collection kits. Excluding these COVID-19 revenues, the molecular solutions business grew 19% year-over-year despite changes in ordering patterns from the Company’s direct-to-consumer customers.
Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter was 42.7% compared to 60.7% in the prior year. Gross margins were negatively impacted by inefficiencies in the InteliSwab manufacturing process as the company worked through process automation start up and scale up.
Operating loss in the fourth quarter was $9.4 million compared to operating income of $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year. OraSure’s operating loss in the quarter was driven by a ramp up of investments to support the InteliSwab launch, along with lower gross margins. On a sequential basis, operating profit improved by $3.6 million.
Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10.4 million, or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per share on a fully-diluted basis for the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2021, the Company also had $10.9 million in funds committed to capacity expansion associated with the Department of Defense contract for InteliSwab which should be reimbursed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
Recent Business Segment Highlights
Diagnostics Business
Orasure’s diagnostic segment includes rapid testing for COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis C, Ebola, and workplace drug use.
InteliSwab revenue in the fourth quarter grew to $14.7 million representing 92% sequential growth relative to the third quarter. OraSure has been scaling its weekly manufacturing production for InteliSwab.
At the end of the fourth-quarter, OraSure restructured its business units to vertically integrate operations within them, and appointed a President with a track record of successful leadership of large-scale manufacturing operations. Also, OraSure announced that the InteliSwab® COVID-19 rapid tests detect the Omicron variant as effectively as they detect the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other previous variants of concern, including Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma.
OraQuick HIV sales in the fourth quarter were $12.4 million versus $15.2 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue was predominantly attributable to the overseas market which was impacted by two factors. First, international HIV revenue was negatively impacted by the expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation test subsidy which occurred in June 2021. Second, the global coronavirus pandemic created logistic delays in shipping HIV self-tests into numerous countries.
The company launched the OraQuick® HIV Self-Test, an oral swab in-home test for HIV-1 and HIV-2, into Europe. The test will be available in six European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Global OraQuick® HCV sales increased 7% to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Risk assessment testing revenue was flat year-over-year at $2.4 million primarily due to increased workplace drugs-of-abuse testing offset by continued challenges in insurance testing given the COVID-19 pandemic.
Molecular Solutions Business
The Molecular Solutions segment incorporates genomics, PCR tests for COVID-19, and gut microbiome testing.
Genomics collection kit revenue of $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 3% year-over-year despite changes in ordering patterns with many direct-to-consumer companies purchasing larger kit quantities in the third quarter prior to the fourth quarter promotional season.
For the full year, genomic kit revenue grew 72% to $63.4 million demonstrating strong growth from existing customers, new customer expansion, and a recovery in clinical and academic markets following global pandemic.
Sales of OraSure’s sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing decreased year-over-year to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $22.9 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue is attributable to lower testing volumes with core customers as the market transitions to point-of-care solutions such as rapid antigen tests.
Total microbiome revenue, including kits and services, was $5.9 million in the quarter and grew 65% relative to the fourth quarter of last year. OraSure’s subsidiary, Diversigen, now supports over 50 commercial customers including over 30 biopharmaceutical customers with 20 ongoing clinical trials.
OraSure announced the planned launch of a new gut metatranscriptome collection kit in first half 2022, to complement the gut metatranscriptome service offering from its Diversigen business launched in the fourth quarter of 2021. Orasure received the first and only U.S. FDA clearance of a new collection kit for gut microbiome which the company plans to launch commercially in the first half of fiscal year 2022.
About OraSure
Based in Bethlehem, OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ), together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions.
OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.