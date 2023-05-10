OraSure Technologies Inc., maker of the InteliSwab COVID-19 home test, reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $155 million, a record for the company.

Now life after the pandemic looms. The company forecasts second-quarter sales to drop more than 50% as government orders decline.

In the first quarter, InteliSwab revenue was $118.3 million or 76% of total sales. The national pandemic emergency that was declared in 2020 ends Thursday, and OraSure said Wednesday it is cutting back on COVID-19 production and closing an overseas operation as it consolidates manufacturing.

First-quarter revenue in OraSure's "core" -- non-COVID -- business was $36.6 million, down less than 1% from a year ago. Chief Executive and President Carrie Eglinton Manner said Wednesday the company's goal is to "reignite core growth." Her vision for the company is to "meet patients where they are" with home diagnostic kits.

The Bethlehem-based maker of test kits and medical devices was expected to post revenue of $127.1 million for the quarter, according to the consensus estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share also exceeded the consensus at 47 cents per share. The estimate for earnings per share was 16 cents, based on only two estimates.

OraSure sees lower revenue for the second quarter, forecasting sales of $62 million to $67 million, down as much as 60% from the first quarter.

InteliSwab revenue is expected to drop to $25 million to $30 million in the second quarter, "Given lower April ordering activity from the U.S. government in respect to the school testing program," according to the earnings release posted Wednesday.

Eglinton Manner said cash generated by COVID-19 tests will provide funds for future growth.

Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGrath said OraSure has succeeded in cutting packaging costs, and that keeping production in the U.S. will take advantage of automation at the company's domestic facility. The overseas production is "highly manual," he said.

Eglinton Manner also noted the company's collaborations, including a program to distribute OraQuick HIV self-tests in collaboration with Emory University and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The early success of this program could potentially lead to its expansion," she said during a conference call after earnings were reported.

As of March 31, OraSure had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments on its balance sheet of $112.4 million, up from $110.8 million at the end of December. Adjusted gross margin, a measure of profitability, was 42.8% in the quarter, up from 37.7% in the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were 37 cents per share. GAAP earnings do not allow for adjustments for items deemed one-time or unusual.

Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. At the close of regular trading, the share price was $7.05.

In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $7.21 and as low as $2.62.

OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, a maker of sunscreen.