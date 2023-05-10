OraSure Technologies Inc., maker of the InteliSwab COVID-19 home test, reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $155 million, a record for the company.
OraSure expects second-quarter sales to drop more than 50% as government orders for tests decline.
In the first quarter, InteliSwab revenue was $118.3 million of the total. The national pandemic emergency that was declared in 2020 ends Thursday, and OraSure said Wednesday it is cutting back on COVID-19 production and closing an overseas operation as it consolidates manufacturing.
The Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic kits and medical devices was expected to post revenue of $127.1 million for the quarter, according to the consensus estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share also exceeded the consensus at 47 cents per share. The estimate for earnings per share was 16 cents, based on only two estimates.
OraSure sees much lower revenue for the second quarter, forecasting sales of $62 million to $67 million. InteliSwab revenue is expected to be $25 million to $30 million in the quarter, "given lower April ordering activity from the U.S. government in respect to the school testing program," according to the earnings release posted Wednesday.
"Overall, we believe the steps we've taken this quarter have further positioned the company to drive profitable growth and deliver additional shareholder value," Chief Executive and President Carrie Eglinton Manner said in the earnings release.
OraSure will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5 p.m. Details and a link to the call are available on the company website.
Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. At the close of regular trading, the share price was $7.05, and the shares gained in late trading.
In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $7.21 and as low as $2.62.
OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, a maker of sunscreen.
OraSure reports record revenue of $155 million for the first quarter, will close overseas production site
OraSure Technologies Inc., maker of the InteliSwab COVID-19 home test, reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $155 million, a record for the company.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- OraSure reports record revenue of $155 million for the first quarter, will close overseas production site
- Deli in Easton sues store in Quakertown, claiming trademark infringement
- After School Satan Club holds 1st meeting at Saucon Valley Middle School after controversy, litigation
- Rapper Yung Gravy to headline Great Allentown Fair
- Easton Police Dept. adds e-bikes to fleet of vehicles
- The Giant Company parent reports sales gains
- 3 charged in shooting death of 22-year-old Allentown man
- Coherent Corp., laser maker with Northampton County operations, to cut jobs; shares fall
- Air Products CEO Seifi Ghasemi lauds Inflation Reduction Act during Goldman Sachs conference
- AutoZone opens at busy Five Points intersection in Bethlehem
Berks Area News
- The Giant Company parent reports sales gains
- Alcon reports sales and earnings growth
- Berks Book Bonanza cancelled for second year in a row
- Luzerne County homicide victim was former Kutztown University student, officials say
- Reading Royals fans hopeful for comeback
- Reading holds electric car, sustainability meeting
- Former Reading HS star Lonnie Walker lifts Lakers to big playoff win
- New report shows Pa. one of top greenhouse gas emitters nationwide
- Rescue group looking for answers after dog left for dead near Leesport
- 2 Reading playgrounds slated for upgrades, improvements
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
- Google is giving its dominant search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover
- Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher after inflation report
- OraSure reports record revenue of $155 million for the first quarter, will close overseas production site
- Fed's Barkin: Inflation still 'stubbornly high' and isn't easing fast enough toward 2% target
- Deli in Easton sues store in Quakertown, claiming trademark infringement
- The Giant Company parent reports sales gains
- FDA panel backs over-the-counter sales of birth control pill
- Etsy spots opportunity and launches its own wedding registry service. Here's how it works.
- Elon Musk's tweets about Texas mall gunman spread misleading claims, question shooter's background
Entertainment News
- Rapper Yung Gravy to headline Great Allentown Fair
- Tucker Carlson says he's relaunching his show on Twitter
- Renewed TV Shows 2023: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- ‘Critical Role’s Matt Mercer Guests on Dimension 20 Show: ‘It Was A New Experience’
- Priyanka Chopra was a 'tomboy' at school
- E. Jean Carroll 'overwhelmed' by Donald Trump verdict
- Garth Brooks hails 'goddess' Dolly Parton
- Sam Waterston Recruits Real-Life Daughter for ‘Law & Order’ 400th Episode
- Marilyn Manson has significant part of Evan Rachel Wood lawsuit dismissed
- Ice-T's daughter transformed his outlook