OraSure Technologies Inc., maker of the InteliSwab COVID-19 home test, reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $155 million, a record for the company.



OraSure expects second-quarter sales to drop more than 50% as government orders for tests decline.



In the first quarter, InteliSwab revenue was $118.3 million of the total. The national pandemic emergency that was declared in 2020 ends Thursday, and OraSure said Wednesday it is cutting back on COVID-19 production and closing an overseas operation as it consolidates manufacturing.



The Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic kits and medical devices was expected to post revenue of $127.1 million for the quarter, according to the consensus estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share also exceeded the consensus at 47 cents per share. The estimate for earnings per share was 16 cents, based on only two estimates.



OraSure sees much lower revenue for the second quarter, forecasting sales of $62 million to $67 million. InteliSwab revenue is expected to be $25 million to $30 million in the quarter, "given lower April ordering activity from the U.S. government in respect to the school testing program," according to the earnings release posted Wednesday.



"Overall, we believe the steps we've taken this quarter have further positioned the company to drive profitable growth and deliver additional shareholder value," Chief Executive and President Carrie Eglinton Manner said in the earnings release.



OraSure will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5 p.m. Details and a link to the call are available on the company website.



Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. At the close of regular trading, the share price was $7.05, and the shares gained in late trading.



In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $7.21 and as low as $2.62.



OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, a maker of sunscreen.