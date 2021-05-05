BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A boom in the company’s molecular solutions revenue, which includes COVID-19 testing, powered Bethlehem’s OraSure Technologies to a robust sales and earnings increase in the 2021 first quarter. About the only negative for the company was a decline in the company’s international HIV and HCV revenue.
Stephen Tang, Ph.D., President and CEO of OraSure Technologies, told analysts on a webcast, “OraSure is dedicated to simplifying COVID-19 testing. If we capture just a small share of the market for COVID testing it will have an enormous impact for the company.”
To further grow its COVID-19 testing products, OraSure has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 rapid antigen test for both Prescription Home Use, and Professional Use in point of care settings.
These lateral flow, rapid diagnostic tests are designed to detect active COVID-19 infection with a simple, easy-to-use workflow, using samples self-collected from the lower nostrils. After users swab their nostrils, the test stick is swirled in a pre-measured buffer solution. No instrumentation, batteries, smart phone or laboratory analysis is needed to read the result, which appears on the test stick a short time later.
With a simple design and straightforward workflow, OraSure believes its tests are well suited for use by individuals at home, as well as by health care providers, employers, pharmacies, universities, and for deployment into underserved communities when prescribed by a healthcare provider.
The company also intends to pursue an over-the-counter (OTC) indication for the rapid antigen test and has started manufacturing the COVID-19 antigen tests as it awaits EUA.
Financial Results for the First Quarter
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2021 of $58.6 million increased 85% from the comparable period of 2020, primarily as a result of strong sales of molecular sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing, higher genomics product sales and increased sales by the company’s domestic HIV testing business. The company saw declines in revenues of international HIV products due to order timing and risk assessment products as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on the overall risk assessment testing market in the US.
Total product and service revenues for the Company’s molecular business unit were $43.2 million, an increase of 227% from the first quarter of 2020. This increase included $27.4 million in sales of sample collection devices for COVID-19 molecular testing.
The genomics business grew 32% year over year, driven by demand in the Disease Risk Management, Companion Animal and Academic Research markets.
The microbiome kits business grew 32% driven by sales to commercial accounts.
Domestic HIV revenues of $5.3 million grew 26% year over year, driven by HIV over-the-counter test sales. International HIV and HCV revenues declined 42% over the prior year, due to several large distributor orders which occurred in first quarter 2020 and other variations in order timing.
The company generated operating income of $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $3.8 million, or $0.05 per share on a fully-diluted basis, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.12 per share on a fully-diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2020.
The company expects second quarter 2021 net revenues to range from $55 million to $60 million.
Other Developments
Dr. Tang said, “As coronavirus variants continue to spread, we believe convenient, safe and accurate COVID-19 testing will continue to play a key role in identifying those who are infected and helping to safely reopen workplaces, schools, and other places where people gather. We are confident in the market potential for our COVID products, as well as the resilience of our other business segments as demonstrated by the strong first quarter performance of our commercial genomics, microbiome, and domestic HIV testing business.”
OraSure has collected all the data necessary to resubmit the two requested EUA applications for its oral fluid antibody test. At the FDA’s request, the company plans to submit separate EUAs for the ELISA microplate assay and the OraSure Oral Antibody Collection Device.
With this test, individuals would use the OraSure Oral Antibody Collection Device to self-collect an oral fluid sample under the observation of a healthcare professional. The sample would then be placed into the buffer vial for storage and transport, and then later dispensed onto the OraSure Sars-CoV-2 ELISA microplate for testing in a laboratory. This lab-based antibody test can aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior infection.
OraSure’s initiative to increase manufacturing capacity to meet demand for COVID-19 sample collection kits and tests continues. The company is expanding installed manufacturing capacity for the rapid antigen test to 70 million tests per year in the third quarter of 2021 (including tests for HIV, HCV and Ebola).
OraSure plans additional expansion of 50 million rapid antigen tests, bringing installed capacity to 120 million tests per year (including tests for HIV, HCV and Ebola) by the second quarter of 2022. The company is expanding installed capacity of its molecular sample collection devices to a rate of approximately 80 million units annually in the second quarter of 2021, and further to 105 million units annually by the end of 2021, including non-COVID kits. Installation of new lines for the oral-fluid antibody test will bring total capacity to 20 million units per year by the end of the year, including existing products.
About OraSure
OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ), together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions.
OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers.