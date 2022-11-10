BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies Inc. reported record third-quarter revenue of $116.5 million on Tuesday, helping send shares in the Bethlehem-based company up this week.

The bulk of the revenue came from InteliSwab, OraSure's home test for COVID-19.

On a conference call later Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner said the maker of diagnostic kits and specimen-collection devices is looking for ways to cut costs and be more efficient.

One step may be "footprint consolidation," which according to an OraSure statement, means evaluating all of its facilities to see if there is a more efficient way to use space.

OraSure is based in South Bethlehem and has a branch in Ottawa, Canada. In October, the company held a grand opening for its "factory of the future" in Bethlehem Township.

During the conference call with industry analysts, Eglinton Manner said the company plans to cut costs and it is reviewing agreements with suppliers. The production of some expensive raw materials may be brought in-house, she said.

The third-quarter report showed not just more revenue, but a swing to profitability. OraSure's adjusted net income (which excludes some items deemed to be one-time or unusual) was $9.7 million, or 13 cents per share, a big move from a loss of $11 million last year. The company also achieved positive cash flow from operations of $16.3 million. That goal was reached one quarter ahead of its forecast.

Eglinton Manner and Chief Financial Officer Ken McGrath both addressed OraSure's gross margin, a measure of profitability that was 40% in the third quarter, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. Becoming more efficient could lift margins.

Eglinton Manner said footprint consolidation, additional automation and centralization of functions will reduce the cost of goods sold and increase efficiency.

McGrath said a standardization across products and new packaging could also boost gross margin.

The company has various ways to reach its goal, which Eglinton Manner said is to "serve patients where they are." She has said previously that the future of diagnostics is serving patients at home, as the InteliSwab test does.

"Our focus and our strength is effortless point-of-care diagnostic testing," she said during the conference call.

OraSure shares trade on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. They jumped after the earnings report Tuesday, and were trading midday Thursday at $4.66.