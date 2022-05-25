BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shares of OraSure Technologies touched a 52-week low Wednesday, two days after the Bethlehem-based company ended a review of "strategic alternatives" that resulted in no action.
The maker of medical diagnostic tools and specimen-collection kits said Jan. 5 that it would seek alternatives. In corporate terms, a search for alternatives can mean anything from selling the company to attracting investment from a larger company or, as in OraSure's case, it could amount to nothing.
OraSure announced Monday that the search for alternatives was over without any corporate actions. It also announced the appointment of Carrie Eglinton Manner as its next chief executive officer. She has held executive roles at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric Co.
The company shares, trading on the NASDAQ market under the ticker OSUR, were at $5.57 when the end of the search for alternatives was announced Monday. OraSure fell 19% Tuesday, and on Wednesday, touched a 52-week low of $4.17.
At about 10:45 a.m., the shares had recovered a bit to $4.30, but were still down 21 cents for the day. The high for the last 52 weeks for OSUR is $13.57, and the shares are trading at less than a third of that peak price.
OraSure traded at $8.54 when the search for alternatives was announced. The company also announced Jan. 5 that fiscal fourth-quarter revenue would be at the low end of its forecast range because of lower-than-expected sales of InteliSwab, a test for COVID-19, and that its CEO would leave the company.
The market capitalization of the company (number of shares outstanding times the current price) is about $313 million.
OraSure announced Wednesday that its InteliSwab tests would be distributed to schools nationwide. That will be funded under an existing contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.
69 News reached out to OraSure for comment on its stocks, but has not heard back.