BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc. have gained steadily since Thursday, when the company reported revenue that exceeded estimates.

The closing price Thursday, before the earnings report, was $4.49. The shares jumped almost a third Friday to finish at $5.94 and continued gaining through Tuesday. At 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the price was $6.45, up 44% from Thursday's close.

The Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic tests reported second-quarter revenue of $85.4 million, exceeding the company's forecast and the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts. OraSure's forecast for the quarter was for revenue of $62 million to $67 million, while the consensus average of Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was $64 milllion.

OraSure also reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents, versus the estimate of two analysts for a loss of 6 cents. Adjusted earnings exclude items deemed by the company to be one-time or unusual.

During a conference call Thursday, Chief Executive Carrie Eglinton Manner reiterated that the company's goal is to make tests for HIV, COVID-19 and other illnesses available to patients at home.

"Effortless at-home sample collection is fundamental to how our offering can power the shift in the healthcare delivery," she said after earnings were reported.

The company's products include OraQuick, a test for HIV, and InteliSwab, which detects the COVID-19 virus. OraSure, like other life-science companies, has projected falling revenue from COVID-19, but InteliSwab sales were strong in the second quarter. The company projects at least $70 million of InteliSwab sales for the rest of 2023.

OraSure is pursuing partnerships with other companies to boost sales, and continuing to cut costs through automation and the consolidation of facilities.

"Overall, we believe that the progress we are making positions the Company to drive further profitable growth and deliver shareholder value," Eglinton Manner said Thursday.

In the second quarter, InteliSwab revenue continued to dominate, at $47.5 million of the total, versus everything else -- defined by OraSure as "core revenue" -- at $37.9 million.

That balance may be about even in the third quarter. Orasure forecast Thursday that third-quarter revenue will be $72 million to $77 million, with $37 million to $39 million in "core revenue" and $35 million to $38 million from COVID-19 products.

The U.S. government, a big OraSure customer, declared the pandemic to be over in May.

Shares in OraSure are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $7.82 and as low as $3.11.

The company's market capitalization is $472.5 million as of Tuesday afternoon, up from $328.9 million at 4 p.m. Thursday.

OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare, a maker of sunscreen.