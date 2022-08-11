OraSure Technologies Inc. shares rose again Thursday, the second day of gains after a strong financial report Tuesday afternoon.



Shares of the Bethlehem-based company, traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR, rose 3.3% to $4.36 at the close. Wednesday, the first day of trading after the earnings report, saw a gain of 32%.



The intraday high was $4.78, a price OraSure had not touched since May 24. That was the day after the maker of diagnostic medical equipment announced that a search for alternatives, corporate-speak for seeking an investment or a sale of the company, was fruitless.



The price still remains at a fraction of the 52-week intraday high of $13.57 last Sept. 21.



OraSure's second-quarter revenue was $80.2 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of industry analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research and a gain of 39% over the year-ago quarter.

Sales of OraSure's InteliSwab COVID-19 test accounted for more than half of second-quarter revenue.



The company lost $18.8 million, or 26 cents per share, on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis for the quarter, but after adjusting for certain items, non-GAAP earnings per share came out to breakeven. The investment community follows non-GAAP earnings closely because they sometimes provide a more accurate look at operations by excluding, at the company's discretion, unusual or one-time expenses and gains.



On top of the quarter numbers, OraSure put out a positive forecast of third-quarter revenue of $90 to $95 million, an increase over 67% to 76% over the corresponding quarter in 2021. It forecast improvements in gross margins, and positive cash flow from operations starting in the fourth quarter.



The second-quarter earnings report delivered Tuesday is the first under Chief Executive Carrie Eglinton Manner, who took over June 4. She is OraSure's third CEO this year.



During a conference call Tuesday, she said the company will focus on cutting expenses and increasing automation of production.



OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies and took its current name after a merger. Its portfolio includes the OraQuick test for HIV.