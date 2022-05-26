OraSure Technologies stock kept falling Thursday, three days after the Bethlehem-based company ended a search for "strategic alternatives" without making any moves.
Shares in the maker of diagnostic equipment and specimen-collection devices dropped to as low as $4, a 52-week low, before recovering to $4.22 at day's end, down 11 cents. OraSure trades as ticker OSUR on the NASDAQ market. The NASDAQ Composite Index rose 2.7% Thursday.
Trading volume in OraSure shares was 3.58 million, almost seven times the daily average.
On Jan. 5, OraSure said it was embarking on "a review of strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value." Shares were trading that day at $8.54. They are now trading below half of that and at less than a third of the 52-week high of $13.57.
"Strategic alternatives" is a corporate term for seeking a buyer or major investment, among other options. OraSure did not ultimately make any moves. Chairman of the Board Michael Celano said in a statement Monday that "the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth."
Shares have been falling since that announcement. OraSure has not responded to two calls for comment.
Also Monday, OraSure said Carrie Eglinton Manner, an executive with experience at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric, will take over as chief executive officer on June 4. She will succeed Dr. Nancy Gagliano, a board member who was named interim CEO in March and was not a candidate for the permanent job.
Manner will be the company's third CEO in 2022. Former executive Stephen Tang left earlier this year, after the announcement of the search for alternatives.
OraSure products include InteliSwab tests for COVID-19. The company recorded $233.7 million in 2021 revenue and lost 32 cents per share for the year.
OraSure Technologies drops to new low, three days after fruitless search for alternatives is concluded
OraSure Technologies stock kept falling Thursday, three days after the Bethlehem-based company ended a search for "strategic alternatives" without making any moves.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- OraSure Technologies drops to new low, three days after fruitless search for alternatives is concluded
- Fire heavily damages Lehigh Twp. home
- Police: Man threatens to shoot convenience store clerk in Allentown after being asked to leave his dog outside
- Tilghman Street Bridge finally reopens in Allentown
- Police sifted through ash to find Holly Grim's remains, investigator testifies
- Pa. Senate race: Miller claims victory, Zrinski 'to exhaust all legal options' in very tight race
- Illinois cyclists pedal through Lehigh Valley in cross-country trek to raise money for cancer research
- Popular Bethlehem bakeshop to reestablish as wholesale operation
- Easton business owners accuse city of inadequate code enforcement
- Students stage dress rehearsal ahead of Thursday's Freddy Awards
Berks Area News
- Sen. Casey announces grant funding for Berks County Rail Project
- Berks commissioners appoint team to study public health services
- Berks elections board denies McCormick’s challenge to counting provisional ballots
- Record sales for EnerSys offset by inflation, supply chain impacts
- Former Berks financial advisor convicted of fraud after stealing from clients
- Stroke patient reunites with healthcare team, Good Samaritan who found him
- Pa. lawmakers react to Texas tragedy, discuss legislation
- Wyomissing Police Chief who does training for people on what to do in an active shooter situation bringing his knowledge to local library
- 2022 American Red Cross Hero: Kyle Wilson
- Berks County heroes honored in Reading
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Better results from retailers help send stock market higher
- Live updates | 2 Russians accused of war crimes plead guilty
- Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he 'deflated' stock price
- OraSure Technologies drops to new low, three days after fruitless search for alternatives is concluded
- Pay for female CEOs rose 26% in 2021, but ranks remain small
- Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to grow
- Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use
- Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis
- More Memorial Day travel expected, despite high gas prices
- 6 steps you can take to control your food budget | PennyWise podcast
Entertainment News
- Don McLean will no longer perform at the NRA Convention after mass shooting in Texas
- RAW: FILE: MINNEAPOLIS TO ADD STREET SIGN HONORING PRINCE
- Texas school shooting: Olivia Rodrigo calls for stricter gun laws in the US
- Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' star, dies
- Marilyn Manson abuse lawsuit by former assistant dismissed due to statute of limitations
- BTS will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with Joe Biden at the White House
- Niecy Nash says schools should be 'safe place' after brother died in shooting
- Jeff Bridges was 'close to dying' after catching COVID-19 during cancer battle
- Kendall Jenner is 'happy' sister Kim Kardashian replaced her on Vogue cover
- Justin Timberlake sells his entire song catalog in deal worth $100 million