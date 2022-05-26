OraSure Technologies sign generic

OraSure Technologies stock kept falling Thursday, three days after the Bethlehem-based company ended a search for "strategic alternatives" without making any moves.

Shares in the maker of diagnostic equipment and specimen-collection devices dropped to as low as $4, a 52-week low, before recovering to $4.22 at day's end, down 11 cents. OraSure trades as ticker OSUR on the NASDAQ market. The NASDAQ Composite Index rose 2.7% Thursday.

Trading volume in OraSure shares was 3.58 million, almost seven times the daily average.

On Jan. 5, OraSure said it was embarking on "a review of strategic alternatives to enhance stockholder value." Shares were trading that day at $8.54. They are now trading below half of that and at less than a third of the 52-week high of $13.57.

"Strategic alternatives" is a corporate term for seeking a buyer or major investment, among other options. OraSure did not ultimately make any moves. Chairman of the Board Michael Celano said in a statement Monday that "the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth."

Shares have been falling since that announcement. OraSure has not responded to two calls for comment.

Also Monday, OraSure said Carrie Eglinton Manner, an executive with experience at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric, will take over as chief executive officer on June 4. She will succeed Dr. Nancy Gagliano, a board member who was named interim CEO in March and was not a candidate for the permanent job.

Manner will be the company's third CEO in 2022. Former executive Stephen Tang left earlier this year, after the announcement of the search for alternatives.

OraSure products include InteliSwab tests for COVID-19. The company recorded $233.7 million in 2021 revenue and lost 32 cents per share for the year.

 
 

 

