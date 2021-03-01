BETHLEHEM, Pa. – OraSure Technologies, the Bethlehem-based provider of point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, posted largely strong fourth quarter results and appears to be moving in a positive direction after taking a hit from COVID-19 earlier in the year.
Year over year net revenues increased 11% and the company saw sales growth in its molecular business unit, although HIV products showed a slight sales decline but grew substantially internationally.
Much of the increase in the molecular business unit was due to sales of sample collection devices for COVID-19 molecular testing.
The company’s plans to increase manufacturing capacity to meet demand for COVID-19 sample collection kits and tests continue on schedule.
It had already planned to expand manufacturing capacity for the Rapid Antigen Self-Test to 70 million tests per year in the third quarter of 2021 (including tests for HIV, HCV and Ebola). OraSure now plans additional expansion of 50 million Rapid Antigen Self-Tests, bringing capacity to 120 million tests per year by the second quarter of 2022. The company expects this additional capacity to support sales outside of the U.S.
Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: ”OraSure continues to successfully navigate the pandemic, with a record-breaking fourth quarter and double-digit full-year revenue growth….
“We expect this strong sustained performance to persist as testing continues to be a key strategy to combat the ongoing pandemic. Our base business was resilient, with demonstrated strength in international HIV testing.”
Tang continued, “Importantly, we have made substantial progress on our COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test and oral fluid antibody test. We are also planning to resubmit two separate EUAs for our lab-based oral fluid antibody test, including additional analytical study data as requested by the FDA, and look forward to bringing this important product to market as soon as possible.”
Financial Results
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $62.9 million increased 27% from the comparable period of 2019, primarily as a result of strong sales of molecular sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing and increased international sales of the company’s HIV Self-Test partially offset by declines in revenues of our other product lines largely due to the impact of COVID-19.
Net revenues for the full year 2020 were $171.7 million, an 11% increase over 2019.
The company generated operating income of $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, the company showed an operating loss of -$5.2 million compared to 2019 operating income of $18.6 million. The losses come largely due to increases in research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses.
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.03 per share in the fourth quarter compared to $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year EPS were $(0.22) compared to $0.27 in 2019.
The company expects first quarter 2021 net revenues to range from $55.0 million to $60.0 million.
COVID-19 Product Development Update
Sales of sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing in the fourth quarter showed sequential quarterly growth and, the company says, “persistence of commercial opportunity.”
Use of molecular sample collection kits distributed by OraSure’s subsidiary, DNA Genotek, continued to grow in back-to-work settings, back-to-school programs, laboratory testing and direct-to-consumer offerings. The company’s molecular collection kits are now included in eight Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to DNA Genotek customers for COVID-19 testing.
OraSure claims its ORAcollect ® RNA saliva collection device has been used in the more than one million COVID-19 tests administered by State University of New York campuses since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year. These tests were developed by DNA Genotek customer Quadrant Biosciences.
Also, the Company’s OMNIgene·ORAL and ORAcollect ® RNA saliva collection devices have received interim authorization for use in COVID-19 testing from Health Canada, and the OMNIgene·ORAL is being utilized as a collection device for the UK Government’s “Test to Release for International Travel” COVID-19 testing program.
OraSure has finalized all product development and completed clinical studies for its COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test and now plans to submit them for FDA Emergency Use Authorization for both Professional and Prescription Self-Test in the first quarter. Subject to receipt of EUA, this product would test for active COVID-19 infection using nasal samples self-collected from the lower nostrils. The COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test is designed to be performed anytime, anywhere, with no instrumentation, batteries or laboratory analysis needed to interpret results.
OraSure is working with the FDA to secure EUA for a saliva-based COVID antibody test. Currently no COVID-19 antibody tests that use oral fluid samples have received Emergency Use Authorization and OraSure believes its test could be the first. Oral fluid samples minimize healthcare professionals’ need for personal protective equipment and reduces their exposure to potentially infected patients as compared to blood draws.
This lab-based antibody test can aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior infection. At the request of the FDA, the Company plans to resubmit two separate EUAs for the test, one covering the oral fluid specimen collector and one for the microplate assay.
About OraSure
Based in Bethlehem, OraSure Technologies (OSUR: NASDAQ) develops, manufactures and distributes oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. These products include tests for the detection of antibodies to the HIV virus, a test for antibodies to the HCV virus, and oral fluid testing solutions for drugs of abuse testing.
OraSure also manufactures and sells several cryosurgical products. In addition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, DNA Genotek Inc., the Company also is a provider of oral fluid sample collection, stabilization and preparation products for molecular diagnostic applications.