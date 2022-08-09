OraSure Technologies Inc., a maker of medical diagnostic equipment, Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue of $80.2 million, up 39% over the year-ago quarter.



That exceeded the $70.9 million consensus of analysts' estimates for revenue, based on a survey of three analysts by Zacks Investment Research. OraSure shares rose in late trading.



The Bethlehem-based company lost 26 cents per share in the quarter on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis. Its adjusted EPS, which excludes some items deemed one-time or unusual, was at breakeven.



OraSure products include the InteliSwab test for COVID-19. In the second quarter, InteliSwab revenue was $43.1 million, nearly double that of the first quarter of 2022.



The company projected third-quarter revenue of $90 million to $95 million, which would be a 67% to 76% increase over the corresponding 2021 quarter. It also expects improvements in gross margins and positive cash flow from operations starting in the fourth quarter.



Tuesday's report is the first for Chief Executive Officer and President Carrie Eglinton Manner, who started in June.



OraSure also announced that Kenneth McGrath will be its new chief financial officer, succeeding interim CFO Scott Gleason. Gleason will continue as head of investor relations and corporate communications. McGrath is, like Eglinton Manner, a veteran of Quest Diagnostics.



OraSure also said three board members have resigned effective Nov. 8: Michael Celano, Ronny Lancaster and Eamonn Hobbs. That will cut board membership to seven from 10. Mara Aspinall will take over as board chairman from Celano.



The year 2022 has been challenging for the company.



In January, OraSure adjusted its revenue forecast, said its chief executive officer was leaving, and announced a search for "strategic alternatives."



CEO Stephen Tang left, and was replaced on an interim basis by Dr. Nancy Galliano, a board member. Eglinton Manner took over as chief executive officer in June, making her OraSure's third CEO this year. Eglinton Manner has held executive roles at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric. Her base salary is $700,000 annually, with stock incentives based on performance and years of service that could add millions more.



The search for "strategic alternatives" resulted in no action. No specific options were discussed by OraSure, but such a search can mean anything from new investment to a joint venture to a sale of the company.



In OraSure's case, the search led to nothing. Chairman Celano announced May 23 that the search was over and said the company would pursue "improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth." Shares of OraSure, which trade on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR, were at $5.57 that day.



They fell below $4 not long after the announcement and eventually touched a low of $2.62.



OraSure shares have declined steadily, dipping below $3 for awhile. At the close of regular trading Tuesday, OraSure shares (traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR) were at $3.19. In late trading, they were at $3.36 as of 4:27 p.m.



In the last 52 weeks, shares in the company have traded as high as $13.57 and as low as $2.62. The total market value of the shares outstanding has declined from more than $1 billion to about $229 million.



OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies and took its current name after a merger. Its OraQuick test for HIV was approved by 10 years ago by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.