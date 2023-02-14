OraSure Technologies Inc. announced fourth-quarter revenue Tuesday that almost doubled over the year-ago period, along with job cuts.
The Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic kits and medical devices will cut 11% of non-production jobs to cut costs, OraSure said in a statement.
"To support our long-term goals and growth as an organization, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles," OraSure Chief Executive Officer and President Carrie Eglinton Manner said in the statement.
.
Shares of OraSure jumped in trading after the regular close of markets. At 4:19 p.m., shares were up 16% from the close to $5.74.
Revenue in the quarter was $123.1 million, up 94% over the corresponding 2021 quarter. Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude some items the company considers to be one-time or unusual, were 36 cents.
Tuesday's results far exceed Wall Street estimates. The Zacks Investment Research consensus as of Tuesday was for revenue of $97.2 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022. That was based on only three estimates.
Zacks listed just two earnings per share estimates before the results were reported, one for a loss of 1 cent and the other for earnings of 2 cents. In the year-ago quarter, OraSure reported a loss of 14 cents per share.
The year 2022 was busy for OraSure. The company was led by three chief executives, engaged in a fruitless search for "strategic alternatives" and opened a new factory. Through it all, shares in the company muddled along, at one point reaching a low of $2.62, less than a third of where they started the year.
OraSure opened 2022 with the Jan. 5 announcement of "actions to enhance stockholder value" and as shortfall in sales of its InteliSwab COVID-19 test. Shares in the company traded that day at $8.54. OraSure is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR.
The actions to enhance value included "an evaluation of strategic alternatives," or corporate-speak for seeking partnerships or even a buyer. Nothing came of that search.
Eglinton Manner took over as chief executive on June 4. Her previous experience included stints at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric. She said later that her goals included cost cuts and more automation, and a move toward diagnostic tools, such as InteliSwab, that could be used at home.
Eglinton Manner also said the company was looking at "footprint consolidation," or more efficient ways to use its space.
In October, OraSure gave tours of its new "factory of the future," paid for with federal grants, in Bethlehem Township. The company discussed how its capacity for making COVID-19 tests could be used after the pandemic was over.
OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, a maker of sunscreen.
In the past 52 weeks, OraSure shares have traded as high as $8.95 and as low as $2.62.
For the year, OraSure reported revenue of $387.5 million.
The company will discuss 2022 results during a conference call at 5 p.m.
