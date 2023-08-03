BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies Inc., a maker of diagnostic tests, reported second-quarter revenue of $85.4 million, exceeding the company's own forecast and the consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts.

Bethlehem-based OraSure said adjusted earnings per share in the quarter were 9 cents and that its cash balance rose to $185.9 million as of June 30. Shares in the company rose in late trading Thursday after the report.

"Overall, we believe that the progress we are making positions the Company to drive further profitable growth and deliver shareholder value," Chief Executive Carrie Eglinton Manner said in a statement.

Second-quarter total revenue rose 6% over the year-ago quarter. Revenue from InteliSwab, the company's Covid-19 test, was $47.5 million in the quarter, while other revenue -- which OraSure defines as "core revenue" -- was $37.9 million, up 3% year-on-year.

OraSure's forecast for the second quarter was for revenue of $62 million to $67 million. The consensus estimate of three Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was $64 million. On a per-share basis, the average estimate of just two analysts was for an adjusted loss of 6 cents. Adjusted earnings exclude items companies consider to be one-time or unusual.

On a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, OraSure lost 7 cents per share in the quarter. GAAP accounting does not allow for exclusions.

OraSure forecast third-quarter revenue of $72 million to $77 million, with a breakdown of $37 million to $39 million in "core revenue" and $35 million to $38 million of InteliSwab revenue.

OraSure forecast InteliSwab sales of at least $70 million for the second half of 2023. The U.S. government declared the Covid-19 pandemic to be over in May. Also that month, Eglinton Manner said the company's challenge is "to reignite core growth," or boost sales of non-Covid products. OraSure's product line includes tests for Ebola and HIV, among other products.

Shares in OraSure are traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OSUR. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $7.82 (after first-quarter results were reported) and as low as $3.11.

The closing price Thursday was $4.49, and shares reached $4.70 as of 4:21 p.m.

The company's market capitalization based on Thursday's closing price is $328.9 million.

OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare, a maker of sunscreen.

The company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5 p.m. Thursday.