Shares of OraSure Technologies continue to plumb new depths, touching a 52-week low Wednesday.

The shares traded at $3.90 before closing at $4.00, down 15 cents for the day.

Bethlehem-based OraSure, a maker of diagnostic tools and specimen-collection devices, has been making news this year while its shares keep dropping.

On Jan. 5, the company said it would review "strategic alternatives," a corporate term for seeking a sale, investment or other big step. OraSure also said Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stephen Tang would leave the company, and that revenue would fall at the low end of its forecast. Sales of the company's InteliSwab COVID-19 test were not meeting expectations.

Shares traded that day at $8.54. OraSure trades on the NASDAQ stock market under the ticker symbol OSUR. They are now trading at less than half of the Jan. 5 price and below a third of the 52-week high of $13.57.

The search for alternatives was fruitless, the company said May 23, more than four months after the review of OraSure's options started.

Chairman of the Board Michael Celano said in a statement that day that "the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth."

Shares traded that day at $5.57 after the close of regular trading.

The company also said May 23 that Carrie Eglinton Manner, a 48-year-old veteran of Quest Diagnostics and General Electric, would take over as CEO on June 4. She will succeed Dr. Nancy Gagliano, a board member who stepped in as interim CEO and was not a candidate for the permanent job. That makes Eglinton Manner the third chief executive in a little over five months.

Later, Eglinton Manner's pay package was disclosed. Her base pay will be $700,000 annually, and it could easily double or more with incentives. She is also eligible for stock awards and will get free car service for commuting to work.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing of May 26, OraSure noted another personnel change. Kathleen G. Weber, president of molecular solutions, has resigned.

The market capitalization of OraSure (shares outstanding times price), which was close to $1 billion in 2018, was $303.8 million at the close of trading.

Orasure reported 2021 revenue of $233.7 million, up 36% over the previous year. The company reported $67.7 million of revenue in the first quarter, but on an operating basis lost $16 million.

 
 
 
 
 

