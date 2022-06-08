OraSure Technologies shares continued falling Wednesday, dipping below the $3 mark before closing at $3.03, down 30 cents.
Earlier, shares in the Bethlehem-based maker of medical diagnostic tools slipped to $2.93, a new 52-week low. Trading volume was heavy, with 9.91 million shares changing hands, more than 13 times the daily average.
69 News contacted OraSure earlier Wednesday for comment and has not heard back.
Shares of OraSure, traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR, have been falling steadily in 2022. Its high for the last 52 weeks was $13.57.
When the company announced a revenue forecast adjustment, the impending departure of then-Chief Executive Officer Stephen Tang and a search for "strategic alternatives" on Jan. 5, shares were trading at $8.54.
The search for alternatives, a corporate term for seeking anything from a big investment to a sale of a company, was fruitless.
On May 23, Chairman Michael Celano and the OraSure board of directors said the search was over, and that "the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth."
Shares traded at $5.57 the day of Celano's statement. At their lowest price Wednesday, the shares had fallen by almost half before they edged up at the close.
Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner took over the company on Saturday, making her the third CEO this year. She succeeded interim chief executive Dr. Nancy Gagliano, who took over from Tang.
Tuesday, the company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing three awards of stock to the new CEO, based on her continued employment.
The biggest is a restricted stock award to Eglinton Manner of 814,830 shares ($2.47 million at Wednesday's closing price) which will be vested in full on June 4, 2024, when she has been on the job for two years. June 4 was Eglinton Manner's start date.
She is also eligible for an award of 325,932 shares, to be awarded in three equal installments annually starting June 4, 2023, and another 325,932 shares, also to be awarded in three annual installments starting June 4, 2023. That last award will be based on performance in addition to continued employment.
The awards could total 1.47 million shares, which at Wednesday's price would be worth $4.44 million.
Eglinton Manner's base pay is $700,000 annually, with incentives that could more than double it. She will also get free car service to get to work. She has held executive roles at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric.
OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, and changed its name to OraSure after a merger. Its OraQuick test for HIV was approved by the FDA 10 years ago, and it also makes the InteliSwab home test for COVID-19.
