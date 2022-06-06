OraSure Technologies shares hit a new 52-week low Monday, falling as low as $3.35 in NASDAQ market trading.
The shares closed at $3.37, down 48 cents from Friday, at the end of regular trading.
New Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner took over June 4 and is now in charge of turning the company around. OraSure makes specimen-collection devices and diagnostic tools, including the InteliSwab COVID-19 test.
The Bethlehem-based company's shares have been falling steadily this year. On May 23, Chairman Michael Celano and the OraSure board said that a search for "strategic alternatives" was ending without any changes. Celano said in a statement that "the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth."
A search for alternatives can mean anything from seeking an investment all the way up to selling the company. In any case, OraSure's search was fruitless and the stock has suffered since. That same day, OraSure named its new CEO, effective June 4.
Monday's new low greets the first trading day of the tenure of Eglinton Manner, a veteran of Quest Diagnostics and General Electric. Her base pay, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, is $700,000, with a chance to more than double that through incentives. She is also eligible for stock awards and free car service to and from work.
Eglinton Manner is OraSure's third CEO this year. She succeeded Dr. Nancy Gagliano, who served as interim chief executive and was not a candidate for the permanent job. Gagliano took over "following the termination of Dr. Stephen Tang on March 31, 2022," according to an SEC filing.
Tang's departure was announced Jan. 5, the same day OraSure said revenue would be at the low end of its forecast and that it would start the ultimately unsuccessful search for alternatives. Shares in the company traded at $8.54 that day.
Shares traded at $5.57 when Celano and the board announced the end of the search for alternatives on May 23, and the price has declined steadily.
The stock's 52-week high was $13.57. At $3.37, the shares are down 75% from that peak price.
69 News contacted OraSure for comment and has not heard back.