Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., a maker of medical diagnostic equipment, rose Wednesday after the company reported record revenue Tuesday, and forecast additional gains in sales and positive cash flow from operations.
OraSure closed up 32% to $4.22 on the NASDAQ market, where it trades under the ticker symbol OSUR. Trading volume was 7.3 million shares, five times the daily average.
Bethlehem-based OraSure said Tuesday that second-quarter revenue was $80.2 million, up 39% from the year-ago quarter, and ahead of the $70.9 million consensus estimate of analysts compiled by Zacks Investment Research. Earnings per share, on an adjusted basis that excludes items considered unusual or one-time, were breakeven.
The report was welcome news from a company that has been through multiple leadership changes this year and pursued a fruitless search for strategic alternatives. OraSure's InteliSwab COVID-19 test was the big driver of sales, providing $43.1 million of the quarterly revenue.
The investment community is forward-looking, and while the first earnings report under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner was positive, the forecast for the rest of the year may be more important.
OraSure projects third-quarter revenue of $90 million to $95 million, which would be a 67% to 76% increase over the same quarter in 2021. It also forecast improvements in gross margins, and positive cash flow from operations starting in the fourth quarter. Cash flow from operations reflects the cash generated by a company's core business. It excludes capital expenses and investment revenue or expense.
Eglinton Manner, OraSure's third in 2022, said there is a lot of work to be done, but added, "Our challenges are addressable."
The company will continue to focus on cutting expenses, she said, and move toward more automation in production. OraSure is working on a "super factory" concept but provided few details Tuesday on what that will mean. "Continuous production" instead of making products in batches is one part of the move.
OraSure's tumultuous 2022 started in January, with an adjusted revenue forecast, the announcement of the departure of then-CEO Stephen Tang and the beginning of a search for "strategic alternatives" that did not pan out. In May, OraSure said the search was over and it would focus on better execution.
Eglinton Manner took over June 4 from interim CEO Dr. Nancy Galliano.
"It's a real pleasure, my first earnings call, to share today very strong second-quarter results," she said Tuesday.
Eglinton Manner has held executive roles at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric. Another Quest Diagnostics veteran, Kenneth McGrath, will be the company's new chief financial officer. Quest Diagnostics is more than 50 times as large as OraSure, based on their market capitalizations.
The company announced other personnel moves Tuesday. Board Chairman Michael Celano and members Ronny Lancaster and Eamonn Hobbs will leave Nov. 8. Mara Espinall will lead the board, which will be reduced to seven members from 10.
Despite Wednesday's move, OraSure shares are still way down. The 52-week high is $13.57, with a low of $2.62.
OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies and took its current name after a merger. Its portfolio includes the OraQuick test for HIV, in addition to InteliSwab and other products.
OraSure Technologies shares rise after second-quarter report, forecast of positive cash flow
Shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., a maker of medical diagnostic equipment, rose Wednesday after the company reported record revenue Tuesday, and forecast additional gains in sales and positive cash flow from operations.
Tags
- Orasure Technologies Inc.
- Ronny Lancaster
- Michael Celano
- Bethlehem
- Board Chairman
- Eamonn Hobbs
- Carrie Eglinton Manner
- Chief Executive Officer
- Stephen Tang
- Mara Espinall
- Chief Financial Officer
- Quest Diagnostics
- Kenneth Mcgrath
- Nancy Galliano
- Solarcare Technologies
- Medical Diagnostic Equipment
- General Electric
- Interim Ceo
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Even the free acts get paid at Musikfest
- Supply chain issues, other surprises causing months-long delay in Easton Centre Square renovation
- Families of aging prisoners call on Lehigh County DA to publicly support geriatric parole review
- OraSure Technologies shares rise after second-quarter report, forecast of positive cash flow
- State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'
- Man involved in motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Twp. dies from his injuries
- Allentown Police continue to crack down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVS
- Giant parent, Ahold Delhaize, back on track after Q2
- Man hurt, pair arrested after armed robbery in Allentown
- Musikfest poster has a great origin story
Berks Area News
- Drivers reminded to move over, slow down for responders
- Alcon shares fall after revenue, EPS forecasts cut
- 2 taken to hospital as fire damages home in Muhlenberg
- Giant parent, Ahold Delhaize, back on track after Q2
- Saturday event to close stretch of Penn Street in Reading
- Man burned in flash of propane near Shoemakersville
- 69-WFMZ-TV nominated for multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards
- Reading mayor holds forum on how to improve city
- Donated van gives rides to veterans with disabilities
- Eyecare company Alcon reports Q2 revenue of $2B, up 5%
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
- Even the free acts get paid at Musikfest
- Security firm finds flaws in Indian online insurance broker
- EXPLAINER: Mixed US inflation signs. Where are prices going?
- EXPLAINER: Mixed US inflation signs. Where are prices going?
- Sesame Place to train workers on diversity after lawsuit
- Wall Street hits 3-month high as inflation cools
- Sesame Place to train workers on diversity after lawsuit
- Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis
- Judge: Walgreens contributed to San Francisco opioid crisis
Entertainment News
- Selena Gomez wants to start a family before quitting showbiz
- ‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast Tease Relationship Dynamics & Importance of Self-Love in Season 3
- Even the free acts get paid at Musikfest
- Kevin Bacon launches campaign to end conversion therapy
- Hallmark Execs Talk Great American Family, Talent & Hallmark’s ‘Secret Sauce’
- Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie have new projects coming up.
- RAW: FLOWERS AT LAMONT DOZIER WALK OF FAME STAR
- Mindy Kaling hasn't ruled out future romance
- Tatiana Maslany Returns to AMC for Psychological Thriller ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Cast on the Differences We See in Series (VIDEO)