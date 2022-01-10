OraSure Technologies Inc., the Bethlehem-based maker of medical diagnostic tools, may be considering putting itself up for sale.
OraSure said in a statement Wednesday that it is pursuing "strategic alternatives," a corporate term that can mean anything up to a sale of the company, and that Chief Executive Officer Stephen Tang would leave the company effective March 31.
"The OraSure board of directors to intends to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives with the goal of maximizing values for the stockholders," according to the company statement.
OraSure also said it would make no further public comment until a review has been completed or a disclosure is required.
The company made a point of saying that nothing may happen: "There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transactions or agreements, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful or on attractive terms."
The alternatives statement also said fiscal fourth quarter revenue would be about $60 million, at the low end of the company's forecast range, because of lower-than-expected sales of InteliSwab.
OraSure's InteliSwab test can detect the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the statement, but sales for the year were below expectations.
Just two months ago, OraSure forecast fourth-quarter sales of $60 million to $63 million, and $230 million to $233 million for 2021. The company's 2020 sales were $171 million, and it lost 22 cents per diluted share for the year. OraSure had 570 employees at the end of 2020, according to its website.
During the November third-quarter report, Tang sounded optimistic, predicting growth in 2022 and noting that the company had received U.S. government contracts of $205 million for the InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, $109 million to add capacity to make InteliSwab, and $13.6 million to pursue Food and Drug Administration clearance for the test.
"These contracts position OraSure as an important part of the government's global pandemic response and will lower our cost per product," Tang said at the time.
The company then expected InteliSwab revenue of $30 million for 2021. That forecast is now $20 million, down a third in two months.
Tang has served as CEO for four years. During the search for his successor, "the board of directors will be taking a more active role" and director Eamonn Hobbs will serve as the "point person." He will not be a candidate to be the permanent chief executive.
Hobbs has been a board member for six years. He is president of Hobbs Medical Ventures LLC, a healthcare consulting company that he founded.
Over the last year, OraSure stock has traded as low as $7.56 and as high as $15.94. Ticker OSUR on the Nasdaq market closed at $8.54, up 60 cents. The company's market capitalization - the number of shares outstanding multiplied by the current price - is about $615 million. The company does not pay a dividend.
The company was founded in the late 1980s as SolarCare Technologies Corp. and after a merger, became OraSure. Its OraQuick over-the-counter test for HIV was approved by the FDA in 2012.
OraSure has also made quick tests for Ebola and Hepatitis C.