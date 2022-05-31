OraSure Technologies, the Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic equipment and specimen-collection devices, will pay its next chief executive officer a base salary of $700,000 with incentives on top of that.
Carrie Eglinton Manner will start at the South Bethlehem company June 4 at a salary that works out to $13,462 per week, and she will be eligible for more.
"Ms. Eglinton Manner's initial annual base salary will be $700,000 and she will participate in the Company's annual incentive plan with a target annual incentive amount of at least 100% of her annual base salary," according to an OraSure filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Eglinton Manner, 48, will also serve as president and as a member of the OraSure board. If she were awarded an incentive payment of 100% of her base salary, Eglinton Manner's pay for a year would be $1.4 million.
She will also be eligible for awards of stock and for car service for commuting.
OraSure shares have been falling and recently touched a 52-week low of $4.00. They were down 10 cents Tuesday to $4.25 at 2:15 p.m., less than a third of the 52-week high of $13.57.
Eglinton Manner will be the company's third chief executive in a year. She will succeed Dr. Nancy Gagliano, who served as interim CEO and was not a candidate for the permanent job. Gagliano in turn took over "following the termination of Dr. Stephen Tang on March 31, 2022," according to the filing.
OraSure announced Jan. 5 that revenue would be at the low end of its forecast and that Tang would be leaving. The company also said that day it would explore "strategic alternatives." Last week, OraSure said the search for alternatives was over, with no actions taken. Its shares fell.
Eglinton Manner is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Her executive experience includes stints at Quest Diagnostics and General Electric.
Among other products, OraSure produces InteliSwab, a test for COVID.