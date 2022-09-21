BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies Inc., a Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic tests and sample collection devices, will take part in a Centers for Disease Control program for free HIV self-testing.

The company's OraQuick home test checks for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

The CDC will provide $41.5 million over five years to support testing for HIV. That money will be allocated among multiple organizations by Emory University in Atlanta. Emory is managing the program, which is called "Together Take Me Home."

Nearly 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, according to an OraSure statement, and about 1 in 8 of them are not aware they have it.

The new program offers free self-test kits through the mail, easing concerns about privacy and cost, in a bid to reach people who may not have easy access to healthcare. OraSure will provide as many as one million home tests to the program over five years.

The tests will be available starting in early 2023 over a Together Take Me Home (TTMH) website.

"We firmly believe that these programs reduce the spread of diseases that disproportionately affect marginalized communities and lower overall cost to the healthcare system by identifying patients early," Lisa Nibauer, president of diagnostics for OraSure, said in the statement.

OraSure, founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, has endured a tumultuous 2022. The company has had three chief executives, engaged in a fruitless search for "strategic alternatives" and seen shares tumble.

The shares, traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR, jumped 32% to $4.22 on August 10 after a strong earnings report, but were trading at $3.82 before the market opening Wednesday.

In the past 52 weeks, OraSure has traded as high as $12.91 and as low as $2.62.