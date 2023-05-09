OraSure Technologies Inc., maker of the InteliSwab COVID-19 home test, will report first-quarter 2023 earnings Wednesday, one day before the national pandemic emergency ends.



The company's revenue has benefitted from the sale of COVID-19 tests. The national pandemic emergency that was declared in 2020 officially ends Thursday.



The Bethlehem-based maker of diagnostic kits and medical devices is expected to post revenue of $127.1 million for the quarter, according to the consensus estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. The estimate for earnings per share is 16 cents, based on only two estimates.



InteliSwab accounted for $88.9 million of OraSure's fourth-quarter revenue of $123.1 million. At that time, OraSure said InteliSwab revenue would decline as government contracts for tests wound down.



When OraSure reported first-quarter results February 14, Chief Executive Officer and President Carrie Eglinton Manner said the company would cut 11% of "non-production" jobs to cut costs.



Also that day, Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGrath forecast first-quarter revenue of $125 million to $130 million. The company did not provide forecasts beyond the first quarter, citing the volatility of the COVID-19 market.



OraSure will publish its first-quarter results at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 5 p.m. Details and a link to the call are available on the company website.



Shares in the company are traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol OSUR. At 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, the share price was $6.88.



In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $7.21 and as low as $2.62.



OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies, a maker of sunscreen.