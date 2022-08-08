OraSure Technologies Inc. will report second-quarter earnings Tuesday, marking the halfway fiscal point through a challenging year for the company.



The Bethlehem-based maker of medical diagnostic tools has had three chief executive officers in 2022, engaged in a fruitless search for "strategic alternatives" and saw its share price dip below $3. It has since recovered a bit, trading at $3.33 around midday on Monday, but the value is still well below the 52-week high.



The company will post its earnings at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday and follow up with a conference call and webcast at 5 p.m.



OraSure's 2022 got off to a rough start when on Jan. 5, it adjusted its revenue forecast, announced then-CEO Stephen Tang would leave the company and said it would conduct a search for alternatives. The options were not defined, but in corporate terms, a search for "strategic alternatives" can mean anything from seeking an investment or joint venture, all the way up to a sale of the company.



Tang left, but the search for alternatives did not pan out and the price of OraSure shares has suffered.



On May 23, Chairman Michael Celano and the OraSure board of directors said the search for alternatives was over, and that "the board believes the best path to create value is with improved execution and a renewed focus on driving profitable growth."



Shares traded at $5.57 that day. They fell below $4 not long after the announcement and touched a low of $2.62 later. The 52-week high for OraSure shares is $13.57. As the share price has fallen, the company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times current price) has fallen from more than $1 billion to about $241 million.



Analysts estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research for OraSure are mixed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of three analysts for second-quarter revenue, which would be a 23% increase over the year-ago quarter. The per share consensus, also based on the average of three analysts, is for a loss of 14 cents per share, versus the year-ago loss of 2 cents per share.



After Tang left OraSure, Dr. Nancy Gagliano took over as CEO on an interim basis. She was not a candidate for the job on a permanent basis. In June, Carrie Eglinton Manner, a veteran of General Electric and Quest Diagnostics, took over the company.



Company documents indicate that Eglinton Manner's base pay is $700,000, and she is eligible for stock awards based on performance and tenure that could add millions more.



OraSure was founded in 1988 as SolarCare Technologies and took on its current name after a merger. Its OraQuick test for HIV was approved by the FDA 10 years ago, and it also makes the InteliSwab home test for COVID-19.