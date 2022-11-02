BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Amazon driver may soon be dropping off OraSure Technologies' COVID-19 test kits.

OraSure's InteliSwab is now available from the e-commerce company, and it qualifies for free Prime shipping.

The Bethlehem-based maker of medical diagnostic tools said Wednesday that the home test kit is now available for delivery to U.S. customers of Amazon.

When OraSure showed off a new factory last month in Bethlehem Township, Chief Executive Officer Carrie Eglinton Manner said the company's goal is "to reach patients where they are."

The Amazon distribution is part of that strategy, she said Wednesday in a statement.

"Amazon has strong consumer reach in the United States, which will help facilitate our goal of broadening access to testing," Eglinton Manner said. That will help "consumers to manage their own health."

On the Amazon website, packs of two InteliSwab kits were on sale for $17.52. Several kits from other companies are also available.

InteliSwab is a preassembled device that takes about one minute to use, according to OraSure. The federal government has chosen InteliSwab for a school testing program because of its ease of use, OraSure said.

The year 2022 has been challenging for OraSure, with prices of its shares falling, three chief executives (including an interim CEO) and a search for "strategic alternatives" that resulted in no alternatives.

In the past 52 weeks, shares in the company have traded as high as $11.22, and as low as $2.62. The stock has perked up recently, last trading at $4.46 on the NASDAQ market.