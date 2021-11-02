BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has updated its recommendations for a COVID-19 at-home rapid test made by a Lehigh Valley company.
The FDA said OraSure Technologies' InteliSwab rapid test is now needed just once in those with virus symptoms in order to get accurate results, the Bethlehem company said in a news release.
InteliSwab already received Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for over-the-counter, at-home use, but the EUA said anyone using it should test twice, regardless of symptoms, if the first result came back negative.
Now, the FDA updated its EUA to say only those without symptoms should still perform serial testing, two tests done between 24-36 hours of each other.
OraSure also said Tuesday the FDA approved data showing the company's test detects all variants of COVID-19, including delta.
In June, the FDA authorized versions of the InteliSwab rapid test for over-the-counter use without a prescription, professional use, and prescription home use.