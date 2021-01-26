OraSure Technologies Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley company's product is being used for coronavirus testing in the United Kingdom.

A saliva collection device made by OraSure Technologies has been selected to help with a UK company's COVID-19 testing for travelers to England.

Travelers can purchase a test privately from companies like Chronomics Limited, and then reduce their self-isolation period if they test negative, according to a news release.

The non-invasive collection kit is a product of OraSure's DNA Genotek subsidiary.

The devices are widely used to detect active COVID-19 infection and are approved for use in both the United States and the European Union.

