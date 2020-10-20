MACUNGIE, Pa. - It has been a difficult year for Mack Trucks and its parent company, Volvo Group of Sweden. However, Mack reported some good news in the third quarter. Net order intake increased by 36% compared to third quarter 2019, and increased 10% for the first three quarters of 2020 compared to 2019.
Order intake can be an important indicator of future delivery and sales growth.
Looking at the company as a whole, Martin Lunstedt, president and CEO of Volvo Group, explained in a statement: “In Q3, utilization of trucks and machines gradually improved as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. Towards the end of the quarter, transport activity was back on roughly the same level as a year ago in most markets. This led to an improved sentiment among our customers, which is reflected in increased order intake for trucks, engines and construction equipment.”
Lunstedt made note of Mack’s achievements, stating: “We are also making inroads with electrified trucks in the refuse segment with Mack Trucks handing over keys to Mack LR Electric refuse trucks to be put in customer operations at New York City Department of Sanitation and Republic Services. Serial production of the Mack LR Electric will also begin next year.”
The Mack LR Electric refuse truck also received praise from writer, Dan Neil, in a recent Wall Street Journal column, “Electric Trucks Are Coming Quietly to Your Town.”
Neil noted that lower operating costs will drive sales of electric refuse trucks: “While EV trash trucks will be more expensive than conventional trucks, they have the potential to save big on per-mile costs, including energy and maintenance.”
Operating results
In the third quarter, Mack Truck’s order intake increased to 4,840 from 3,549 in 2019. Orders for the first 9 months of 2020 rose to 11,557 from 10,547 in 2019.
Deliveries in the third quarter declined 59% to 2,780 from 6,845 in third quarter 2019. For the first 9 months of 2020, deliveries fell 53% from 22,414 in 2019 to 10,583 in 2020.
Through September, the company says Mack Trucks’ market share increased to 7.0% from 6.8% the previous year.
Worldwide, Volvo Groups’ truck order intake increased 61% in the third quarter, but declined 5% for the first 9 months of 2020. Total deliveries were down 28% in the third quarter and 37% for the year. Total net sales declined 26% in third quarter 2020 and 30% for the year. Operating income declined 39% for the quarter and 73% for the first nine months of 2020.
Across all Volvo Groups’ lines of business, net sales declined 16% in the third quarter compared to 2019. Operating income declined 31% in the quarter and 62% for the first 9 months, reflecting the staggering impact of COVID-19 throughout the company and around the world.
Concluding his statement, Lundstedt struck a cautionary note: “The uncertainty about the future economic development and demand for our products is considerable as an increase in the spread of COVID-19 can lead to new restrictions on societies and businesses. We maintain a high level of preparedness by a continued focus on our colleagues, customers and business partners, with health and safety as first priority, and maintain a tight cost control and focus on cash.”
Mack Truck is one of North America’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty Class 8 trucks, engines and transmissions. Founded in 1900, Mack Trucks are sold and serviced in more than 45 countries worldwide. Mack is part of the Volvo Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, marine and industrial engines.