WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege a North Whitehall Township man assaulted his girlfriend’s ex and stole his Air Jordans during a fight late last year outside the Lehigh Valley Mall.
Eric A. Camacho Jr. faces robbery and assault charges in connection with the Nov. 16 incident in a mall parking lot. District Judge Todd Heffelfinger arraigned the 20-year-old late Friday afternoon, setting bail at $10,000.
Whitehall Township police report they were dispatched to parking lot K at the Lehigh Valley Mall last November for a fight. The victim told officers that he was sitting in his car with his girlfriend, when a man approached the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint against Camacho.
The man later identified as Camacho asked the victim to step out of the vehicle, so he could speak to him about why he messaged Camacho’s girlfriend, according to court records. The victim said he contacted Camacho’s girlfriend – his ex – to ask about some vandalism to his car.
That’s when Camacho allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed him into a car. When the victim fell to the ground, his alleged attacker punched him in the head, ribs and stomach.
The victim reported that his $350 Air Jordans came off during the attack, which Camacho proceeded to take with him. When the victim tried to retrieve his sneakers, Camacho allegedly punched him again.
The victim reportedly provided police with a social media profile of his alleged attacker identified as Camacho. Authorities said he identified Camacho from a lineup.
Police charged him with a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft and simple assault. Charges were filed in January and an arrest warrant was issued. Camacho failed to post bail following is arraignment and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for March 19.