NORTHAMPTON, Pa. | Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck and his staff of prosecutors met with members of the Gift of Life Donor Program on Fridat, to discuss the intersection of organ donation and crime victims.
Just over 5,000 people are on organ transplant waiting lists in the Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware region as of June 2021. In Northampton County, a total of 125 individuals are waiting for a transplant, the county stated.
Northampton County says they ranks No. 7 out of all Pennsylvania counties in regard to the number of patients waiting for a transplant.
“Transplants give people a second chance at life. Just one organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can help save or improve over 75 lives – and you can register to donate online,” said Leif Henry, Medical Examiner and Coroner Liaison for the Gift of Life Donor Program.
The Gift of Life Donor Program, a nonprofit organ procurement organization established in 1974, says they works to provide clear, timely, and confidential communication between its program, the coroner, and the district attorney, with the goal to facilitate life-saving transplantation.
Searches of legal and medical literature fail to find even one instance of an organ transplant interfering with a criminal investigation, the prosecution, or the defense, according to the National Association of Medical Examiners.
When law enforcement officials are called to a crime scene involving a death, the coroner will complete his or her death investigation and determine the cause and manner of death for the individual, said the county. The coroner must ensure all appropriate evidence is collected and any natural diseases or injuries of the body are documented.
It is at this time members of the Gift of Life Donor Program in the region will be in communication with the coroner to discuss the potential for organ transplantation, officials say.
If and when the organ procurement occurs, photos can be used to further document the appearance of the body, and any additional tests can be requested for organ screening, according to the National Association of Medical Examiners. In addition, during the organ procurement, the transplant surgeon must document any findings during the process, and must be available to testify in person if necessary.
Any and all documentation needed by the prosecution can easily be obtained with communication to members of the Gift of Life Program.
“Over the years, families of victims of homicide have expressed some measure of comfort from news that a crime victim’s organs can help save the life of another infant, toddler, teenager, or adult. Modern science has made it possible to provide this service without impeding a criminal investigation or prosecution,” District Attorney Houck said. “This is an excellent organization to have the opportunity to work with. If we can work to solve a criminal investigation, and save lives simultaneously, I feel we are doing our best work.”