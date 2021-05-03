MACUNGIE, Pa. - Nina Fehnel loves seeing the little things behind a lens.
"I've been taking pictures, much to my family's dismay, since I was a teenager," Nina begins.
But for this Macungie nurse and mother of two, it's the bigger picture that's in focus every time she pulls out her camera now.
Decades ago, Nina developed an eye disease that deteriorated her cornea to the point where she was legally blind. Suddenly, the woman who spent her time seeing colors and faces could barely see at all, but she could feel all the emotions of the scary ordeal.
"Probably every feeling that you can imagine!" she says.
She was put on a cornea transplant list, and when Gift of Life called, she says, those feelings evolved to something else.
"One of them being guilt. Because someone had to lose their life, in order to be able to donate this gift."
Nina received the gift of sight through three corneal transplants. It took three, because she had to have a redo of one eye just a couple years ago. She says she's written letters to her donor families and is now an educator about how important this gift is.
"I've been to quite a lot of donor events where families are present and they are always so thrilled to see the recipient, so part of their loved ones can live on," Nina says.
Part of her story now, is reminding people to stop and take in that big picture that life shows you.
"Because you never know, what's going to be there tomorrow, so you have to, so you have to make the best of today," she says.
In other words, Nina says, remember to never lose sight of what really matters.
If you would like to learn more information about organ or tissue donation, or would like to sign up to become a donor, visit the Gift of Life website.