BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you drove past it, you might not have thought twice about the green refrigerator on the sidewalk near 3rd and Webster streets on Bethlehem's Southside.
But if you looked closer, you would've found more than just sharpie artwork. When we checked it out, it was full of fresh vegetables.
"It's a help yourself, grab what you like, just come with masks and gloves and take what you need and leave what you don't and that's pretty much how that works right now," said co-founder Melanie Lino.
It's called a community fridge and they're popping up all across the country. Philadelphia has two of them.
"For anybody that struggling because of the pandemic, anybody that's struggling because they can't make ends meet because of wage problems I mean it would serve anybody that needs it," said co-founder Liz Blasco.
Lino and Blasco had plans to expand the community fridge program to Easton and Allentown. But a week and a half after the fridge was plugged in and stocked with donated food, the Bethlehem Health Bureau pulled the plug.
Health officials say they think it's a great idea, but they want to make sure that the food in the community fridge is safe. So community fridge organizers and health officials are working out a game plan that would allow the fridge on Webster to get back up and running.
For updates on the community fridge, check out fridgeforthepeoplelv on Instagram.