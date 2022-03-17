EASTON, Pa. -- An organization in Easton will host its annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser next month.
Friends of Easton PA (FEPA) said the Masquerade Ball will be an evening of costumes and glamour all for a good cause.
The annual fundraiser raises money to keep Easton safe, clean and walkable, FEPA said. Event proceeds support the Bright Lights Vibrant Easton campaign, which the organization started in 2019. This campaign is responsible for the light of the trees in Centre Square. It also works closely with the Department of Public Works to sponsor lighting solutions in all of the city's neighborhoods.
The ball is scheduled for April 2 at 8 p.m. at the Bank Street Annex in downtown Easton.
General admission includes entrance to the party, hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar, FEPA said.
VIP admissions includes all of the features of a general admission, but with access to an open dedicated second bar, butler-passed hors d'oeuvres, chef's food stations, a dessert table and photo opportunities.
Entertainment for the night includes "second line" indoor parade with the Big Easy Easton Brass, a Mardi Gras style mask contest and a ticketed auction with locally donated gift baskets.
Tickets are available on the FEPA website.