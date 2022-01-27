The statistics are staggering.
According to the Lead Free Promise Project, almost 250 children in Lehigh County and nearly 100 children in Northampton County are poisoned by lead every year.
In Lehigh County, children are poisoned at a rate 1.5 times higher than children poisoned in Flint, Michigan at the peak of that city's crisis. The main source is the children's homes. In both counties over 60 percent were built before 1980. Lead-based paint was banned in 1978.
"Let's work together until all children are living lead paint free," said Tanya Allison, the Community Housing Manager for the City of Allentown.
Allison sees the effects all too often and says more funding needs to come from the state and federal level.
"Experts report for every dollar spent in controlling lead paint hazards in the home equals at least $17 returned in health benefits, increased IQ, higher lifetime earnings, tax revenues, reduced spending on special education, and less criminal activity," Allison said.
It can also leave families displaced. Talisha Russell knows firsthand. Her now 3-year-old son tested positive for lead exposure.
"We found out we needed to replace the windows in the home," Russell said.
Russell said it took her two times before she was approved for a grant. They couldn't live in their home for over a year.
"We still needed to pay bills in two separate houses," Russell said.
Russell says thankfully her son is not showing any long-term effects, but was hospitalized twice, and needs to be tested every six months.
"It's very hard to see your child go through this," Russell said.