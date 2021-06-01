BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It may come as a surprise that 87-year-old Esther Lee, the great granddaughter of a slave and head of Bethlehem's NAACP for two decades, only recently learned about a truly tragic event in American history.
"I didn't know about Tulsa. No, and I was born in 1933," she said.
Lee says she was never taught about the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. That's when a violent mob of white residents burned to the ground a thriving 35-block area of Black-owned homes, businesses and churches. Black men, women and children were murdered and thrown into mass graves.
For the past decade, she says the NAACP has pushed the Bethlehem Area School District to expand its American history curriculum and she now wants that to include the Tulsa Massacre.
"We've been advocating for African American, Black history to be better woven into the history but it has not moved in any direction," she said.
Superintendent Joseph Roy says the Tulsa Massacre is not required teaching but adds, especially after the past year's events, the district is looking to expand its teaching of Black history and race relations.
This as "Unspeakable," a new children's book illustrated by Easton's Floyd Cooper, introduces young readers to the tragic event, showing that even advocates like Lee are never too old to learn.