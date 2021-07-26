PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - It's being called a freak accident.
The owner of Old School Promotions, which organizes the demolition derby at the Plainfield Farmers' Fair, says every car passed inspection before hitting the track Saturday night.
But one got so smashed up, the floor where the gas tank is mounted bashed into a seat bar. The tank burst, soaking the driver and vehicle with fuel.
"Something ignited it and he was getting out of the car when it ignited," said Tim Strohl, owner of Old School Promotions.
"He became engulfed in flames, got off onto the ground. Our firefighters ran to his aid," said Chief Alexander Cortezzo with the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Co.
The driver's family has asked organizers and social media users not to share photos and videos of the fire.
The driver got first and second-degree burns, and was transported to a local hospital, Cortezzo said.
"He was alert. He was talking," Strohl said.
Neither organizers nor the Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company know the driver's condition.
They say while bumps and bruises in a demolition derby are common, severe burns are less likely, but not impossible.
"You're taking cars and ramming them into one another on a dirt track to see which ones going to be the last one standing. It's absolutely 100% a dangerous event," Cortezzo said.
"It's a chance you take. You're out there knowing you have a chance of getting hurt, unfortunately," Strohl said.
The incident has prompted the derby to consider adding more rules.
"I think I'm going to switch my rules so that there must be a metal firewall versus just a stock gas tank cover," Strohl said.
Old School Promotions says that metal firewall between the gas tank and driver is currently required in New Jersey, but not Pennsylvania.