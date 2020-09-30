BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The coronavirus has canceled almost everything lately, but the Bethlehem Harvest Festival is not one of them.
“Instead, we decided to extend the festival into a five day event starting yesterday," said Tammy Wendling, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
The event has been renamed Harvest Daze and Nights and extended to five days in order to keep folks from being packed together.
"The great thing about Bethlehem is that we have so much walking space in open air and big wide sidewalks so it's really great we can still socially distance," said Wendling.
About 20 merchants and restaurants are participating in the event. This year, you purchase a "passport" for the event, which also includes an hour of free parking.
"They'll offer samplings at your favorite restaurants downtown,” Wendling said. "In addition to that, we also have a shopping pass that comes with any passport."
They hope this will bring some much-needed foot traffic, and business, downtown.
"It's really exciting as fall hits, you know, clients are excited to be out and about and see the change of seasons,” said Annmarie Supinski, owner of AM Luxe, one of the businesses participating. They're offering 10% off any full price items with the passport.
"The Downtown Business Association did such a great job with decorating for the scarecrow contest and clients want to feel like things are normal,” said Supinski. "This is a great inventive way to bring the clients downtown and do it safely."
The passports for the event are $5, $10, or $15 depending on what package you want. You can buy them online or in select stores on Main Street.