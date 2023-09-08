BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The men, women and animals that serve and protect Bethlehem are back with a special event this weekend.

Saturday is the sixth annual "Bridles and Badges" event.

Organizers were setting up tents and getting the horses ready Friday at the arena, at the 600 block of Langhorne Avenue.

This year the band, The Large Flower Heads, will perform from noon to 3 p.m.

Then, the Mounted unit will hold a demonstration of skills, educating folks on what it's like to be the rider of a police horse.

All the money raised goes to taking care of the horses.

"Sometimes people are here for the very first time, seeing this presentation. And sometimes people come year after year to see it, and every time they come, they're delighted and excited to be here," said Friends of the Bethlehem Mounted Police President Diane Mack.

The event will also feature a food truck, artisan vendors, and fun activities for the kids, including pony rides and a hula-hoop contest.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.