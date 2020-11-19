EASTON, Pa. - Easton Mayor Sal Panto says it was The Case of the Missing Skating Rink that held up the opening of the city's winter village.
The synthetic rink that will be placed at the end of Northampton Street in Center Square got lost in transit.
"It literally just arrived yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon. It's going to take at least 2-3 days to put it up… it's disappointing to me because the ice skating rink is the jewel of the whole winter village,” Panto said.
The mayor said he didn't want to open the winter village without the rink, an important piece of drawing people to downtown. The village is part of Phase 2 of Easton's business recovery program to help the city's stores and restaurants through the coronavirus pandemic.
20 huts will be set up and spread out around downtown. People can eat, drink, and shop their way through Easton, while staying six feet apart. Live music and entertainment, all acts with Easton roots, will be performing throughout.
"I think it’s going to be better and its potential for growth is huge. There's no charge to enter our winter village and that's a big thing with holiday markets and Christmas markets. We're hoping that people come out to support the businesses,” said Joann Durante, the entertainment organizer.
The village will open next weekend after the 69th annual Peace Candle lighting.
The city of Easton hopes to purchase the skating rink, which costs about $24,000, for future use so the winter village can become a yearly tradition.