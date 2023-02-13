N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley tree service company and its owner could have prevented a fatal woodchipper accident last summer by following required safety standards, OSHA says.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its findings Monday after an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old at a North Whitehall Township site in August 2022.

The teen, Isiah Bedocs, was working for Adam's Tree Service when he was partially pulled into a woodchipper as he fed entangled material into the machine, OSHA said. He was part of a tree removal crew working at a home on Excelsior Road.

Investigators found out that the company, owned by Adam Atiyeh, allowed three minor workers to operate the woodchipper, a hazardous job forbidden by federal child labor laws, the report says.

OSHA issued the company and Atiyeh citations for 10 serious safety violations, and proposed fines of more than $136,000.

According to the report, the company failed to:

Provide and make sure employees used personal protective equipment including safety shoes, safety glasses, gloves and hard hats.

Train workers to safely operate a woodchipper.

Have personnel at the work site with first aid training.

Maintain portable fire extinguishers at the work site.

Atiyeh has 15 business days to comply with the penalties, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before a review commission.