WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - OSHA is investigating a trench collapse that injured a worker in Whitehall Township last week.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the company, Environmental Geosynthetics, has no prior history with OSHA investigations.

The Coopersburg-area company was a subcontractor at the Boyle Construction site.

OSHA now has up to six months to complete its investigation.

A trench about 12 feet deep collapsed around 9:30 a.m. Friday, burying a worker up to his head. By the time rescue crews arrived, construction workers had dug out the man at the site on Lehigh Street, but fire crews had to use a basket and rope system to remove him because he had a leg injury.

He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.