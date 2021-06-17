HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it wants to hit USPS' Lehigh Valley mail processing center with $236,783 in fines.
OSHA says its investigation based on a complaint found the facility had two blocked exits, fire extinguishers were not readily accessible, and that there was inadequate workspace in front of the electrical equipment.
"We were dealing with the package surge. The backlogs. I believe those issues have been cleared up," said Andy Kubat, the president of the Lehigh Valley American Postal Workers Union.
He says the initial complaint was filed around the holidays, when the postal service was drowning in work.
"We did a safety walkthrough of the building today. In fact, we did that just a couple hours ago, and other than a few minor issues, everything looks like we got some really good improvements," Kubat said.
This is the just the latest development to draw the ire of Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild, a vocal critic of the Lehigh Valley processing center.
"I have repeatedly expressed concerns about the management of the Lehigh Valley Processing and Distribution Center," Wild said in a statement to 69 News.
"It's clear there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that the facility meets the workplace standards of safety and efficiency that USPS workers and our community expect and deserve."
The postal service declined to comment on OSHA's findings, but said safety is a top priority.
The Department of Labor told 69 News the postal service is contesting the violations.
"That kind of fine, that amount would hurt any business," Kubat said.
Kubat also told us since the time of this complaint, another facility has been opened to handle overflow and free up space.