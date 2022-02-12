SCKNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo celebrated Super Bowl weekend with the 11th annual Otter Bowl.
"We're doing it the zoo way. We have for the last 11 years done the Otter Bowl," said Maggie Morse, Curator at the Lehigh Valley Zoo.
Saturday at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, North American River Otter, Luani, predicted which team would win Sunday's big Game.
Will it be the Rams or the Bengals?
"I'm rootin' for the Bengals, because I love a good underdog story," said Morse.
Two paper-mache footballs with each team logo were filled with food for the mammals.
"We don't pick a favorite, it's the same amount of food in both footballs. We take what we do every single day and make it a fun theme," said Morse.
And who doesn't love a nice day at the zoo?
"Every time you go to the zoo you get to see all the different kinds of animals," said zoogoer, Chloe Hiester.
And now we wait to see if Luani's prediction of the Bengals was the right one.
"The zoo was happy with both teams because we got Rams and Bengals, two animal teams," said Morse.