The Lehigh Valley Zoo continued a Super Bowl tradition this weekend.

Each year, a North American River Otter there tells us who is going to win the big game.

Otter Bowl 12 was celebrated this morning.

Zoo workers put down two paper mache footballs.

One had the Eagles logo, the other the Chiefs.

Both were stuffed with fish.

This time around, the otter, named Louani, quickly picked the Eagles football first declaring victory for the Birds.

The Otter Bowl is due for a winning prediction.

Otters have picked the winning team just three times over the years.

But fans are confident Luani got it right this time.