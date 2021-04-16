EASTON, Pa. | An Easton woman already out on bail following a drug arrest in January is facing new charges after police allegedly found what they deemed a “large amount” of meth and fentanyl in her vehicle.
Easton police charged Tiffany L. Rissmiller, of South Mulberry Street, with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver following a traffic stop Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Washington Street.
About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, an Easton police officer spotted the driver of a silver BMW reportedly ignore a stop sign at South 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the criminal complaint filed against Rissmiller. The officer noted in the complaint that he knew the 33-year-old to be “involved in the narcotics subculture” and the target of several drug investigations by the department’s vice unit.
Court records show Easton police arrested Rissmiller on Jan. 22 for two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.
When the officer stopped the car in the 1200 block of Washington Street, Rissmiller reportedly offered “inconsistent stories” about where she was headed that night. And when asked if there was anything illegal in the car, she allegedly became “very defensive,” according to police.
A police K9 allegedly hit on drugs in the car, and the driver allowed officers to search the vehicle. Inside the car, authorities said they found a “very large amount” of methamphetamine and fentanyl consistent with the sale of drugs. Court papers do not specify exactly how much drugs police found.
The search also allegedly turned up several cell phones and three boxes containing hundreds of wax packets that police allege are used to package drugs.
District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned Rismiller Wednesday, setting bail at $150,000 with a 10 percent cash option. Rissmiller was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday after failing to post bail in her newest case.
At her arraignment in January, District Judge Richard Yetter set bail at $100,000 with a 10 percent cash option. Her bail was lowered to $35,000, and she was released from custody in February after someone posted $3,500 cash bail on her behalf.
On Thursday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing in the earlier drug case. A formal arraignment has tentatively been scheduled for July in that case.